High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|23
|21
|.523
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|23
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|25
|22
|.532
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|23
|24
|.489
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|17
|26
|.395
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 4
Wilmington 8, Asheville 2
Jersey Shore 9, Brooklyn 3, 1st game
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 6, Winston-Salem 1
Greenville 10, Hickory 7
Bowling Green 2, Rome 0
|Thursday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
