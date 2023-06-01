AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2720.574
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2421.5332
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2321.523
Wilmington (Washington)2323.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2224.478
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2024.455

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2619.578
Greenville (Boston)2522.5322
Rome (Atlanta)2324.4894
Asheville (Houston)2023.4655
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2023.4655
Hickory (Texas)1726.3958

___

Wednesday's Games

Aberdeen 7, Hudson Valley 4

Wilmington 8, Asheville 2

Jersey Shore 9, Brooklyn 3, 1st game

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 6, Winston-Salem 1

Greenville 10, Hickory 7

Bowling Green 2, Rome 0

Thursday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:08 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

<

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.