High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3324.579
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3124.5641
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2927.518
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2828.500
Wilmington (Washington)2630.464
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2432.429

South Division
WLPct.GB
Greenville (Boston)3225.561
Winston-Salem (CWS)3024.556
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2626.500
Rome (Atlanta)2730.4745
Asheville (Houston)2429.4536
Hickory (Texas)2132.3969

___

Saturday's Games

Greenville 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Greenville 9, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game

Hickory 7, Rome 0

Wilmington 8, Greesboro 4

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 0

Aberdeen 11, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 3

Sunday's Games

Rome 12, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 5, Greenville 4

Greesboro 6, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Asheville 3

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 3, 6 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

