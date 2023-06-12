High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|27
|.518
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|30
|.464
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|32
|.429
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|30
|24
|.556
|1½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|26
|.500
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|27
|30
|.474
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|29
|.453
|6
|Hickory (Texas)
|21
|32
|.396
|9
___
|Saturday's Games
Greenville 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Greenville 9, Brooklyn 2, 2nd game
Hickory 7, Rome 0
Wilmington 8, Greesboro 4
Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 0
Aberdeen 11, Asheville 1
Winston-Salem 5, Bowling Green 3
|Sunday's Games
Rome 12, Hickory 3
Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0
Brooklyn 5, Greenville 4
Greesboro 6, Wilmington 3
Aberdeen 8, Asheville 3
Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 3, 6 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
