AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

June 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3224.571
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3325.569
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2928.509
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2928.509
Wilmington (Washington)2730.474
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2433.421

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)3124.564
Greenville (Boston)3226.552½
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2627.4914
Rome (Atlanta)2830.483
Asheville (Houston)2430.444
Hickory (Texas)2232.407

___

Sunday's Games

Rome 12, Hickory 3

Hudson Valley 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 5, Greenville 4

Greesboro 6, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Asheville 3

Winston-Salem 3, Bowling Green 3, 6 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2

Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1

Greensboro 12, Greenville 9

Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7

Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1

Wednesday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.