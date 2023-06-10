High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|25
|.537
|1½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|26
|28
|.481
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|25
|29
|.463
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|29
|.434
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|30
|24
|.556
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|29
|24
|.547
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|25
|.510
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|26
|29
|.473
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|27
|.471
|4½
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|31
|.392
|8½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game
Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 1, Wilmington 0
Rome 2, Hickory 1
Greenville at Brooklyn, ppd.
Aberdeen 3, Asheville 1
Winston-Salem 4, Bowling Green 0
|Friday’s Games
Greesboro 6, Wilmington 0
Hickory 4, Rome 2
Greenville 3, Brooklyn 0
Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4, 10 innings
Asheville 6, Aberdeen 4, 10 innings
Bowling Green 10, Winston-Salem 8
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hickory at Rome, 1 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Greesboro, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.