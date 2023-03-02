Brooklyn visits Boston following Tatum’s 41-point game

Brooklyn Nets (34-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Brooklyn Nets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics’ 117-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics are 28-13 in conference games. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 117.7 points and is shooting 47.5%.

The Nets are 24-17 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.7% as a team from downtown this season. Day’Ron Sharpe leads them shooting 62.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 139-96 on Feb. 2, with Tatum scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 30.3 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 16.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Cameron Thomas is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 110.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out (knee).

Nets: Edmond Sumner: out (personal), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .