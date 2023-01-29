Brooklyn hosts Los Angeles after James’ 41-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (23-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Brooklyn Nets after LeBron James scored 41 points in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are 14-8 on their home court. Brooklyn is 12-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 10-15 in road games. Los Angeles is 9-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 116-103 on Nov. 14, with Anthony Davis scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 26.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), T.J. Warren: out (shin), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .