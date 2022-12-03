Top scorers face off in Brooklyn-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (18-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meet when Brooklyn and Boston hit the court. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Nets have gone 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.2% from deep, led by Day’Ron Sharpe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 2-0 against Atlantic Division opponents. Boston leads the Eastern Conference shooting 40.4% from deep. Malcolm Brogdon leads the Celtics shooting 49.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O’Neale averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 29.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum is shooting 47.9% and averaging 30.8 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 124.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Alondes Williams: day to day (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .