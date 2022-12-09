Durant leads Brooklyn into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (7-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Charlotte Hornets. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Nets are 9-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.9 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Hornets are 4-12 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks sixth in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game. Mason Plumlee leads the Hornets with 9.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Hornets 98-94 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Durant led the Nets with 27 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), Edmond Sumner: day to day (glute), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

