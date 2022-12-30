Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 24.9 assists per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 5.5.

The Nets are 18-6 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last matchup 122-116 on Dec. 8, with Kyrie Irving scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.9 points and 5.5 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 43.3% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Durant is scoring 29.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 21.9 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points per game.

Nets: 10-0, averaging 122.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (hand), Nick Richards: day to day (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Nets: Joe Harris: day to day (knee).

