DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from downtown, led by Tony Bradley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Nets have gone 19-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Nets 108-99 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 29 points, and Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ben Simmons is averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Nets: 10-0, averaging 124.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Tony Bradley: day to day (personal), Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Nets: Royce O’Neale: day to day (illness), Markieff Morris: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .