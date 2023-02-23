Brooklyn visits Chicago after Bridges’ 45-point game

Brooklyn Nets (34-24, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-33, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Bulls -1

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Chicago Bulls after Mikal Bridges scored 45 points in the Nets’ 116-105 win against the Miami Heat.

The Bulls are 20-20 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 15-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nets are 24-13 in conference play. Brooklyn has a 7-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 116-105 on Feb. 10, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dinwiddie is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (adductor), Javonte Green: out (knee), Goran Dragic: day to day (knee), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (quad), Alex Caruso: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Nets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .