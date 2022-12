Garland leads Cleveland against Indiana after 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (18-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Indiana Pacers after Darius Garland scored 46 points in the Cavaliers’ 125-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pacers have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Indiana is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 5-2 against the rest of their division. Cleveland scores 111.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 17 the Cavaliers won 118-112 led by 41 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Mitchell averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 28.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Garland is shooting 45.2% and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .