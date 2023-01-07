Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup against Miami

Brooklyn Nets (26-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets face the Miami Heat. Durant is sixth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Heat are 8-11 in conference games. Miami is 8-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 19-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 11-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 54.4% and averaging 21.8 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Durant is scoring 30.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 121.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (back), Caleb Martin: out (quad), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

Nets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .