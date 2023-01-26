Durant and the Nets host the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -9; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.

The Nets are 20-9 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.1 points while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Pistons are 4-23 in conference games. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 124-121 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Durant led the Nets with 43 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Bogdanovic is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 115.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (back).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Isaiah Livers: day to day (ankle), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Cory Joseph: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .