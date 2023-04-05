Detroit faces Brooklyn, looks to end 10-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (43-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-63, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -10.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Brooklyn after losing 10 in a row.

The Pistons have gone 7-42 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 118.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Nets are 28-21 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn has a 20-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 130-122 in the last matchup on Jan. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is averaging 16 points and 5.1 assists for the Pistons. Killian Hayes is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 104.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Marvin Bagley III: out (concussion protocol), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .