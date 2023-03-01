Brooklyn takes on New York, aims to stop 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (34-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (36-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Knicks -7.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a win against New York.

The Knicks have gone 25-16 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is seventh in the NBA giving up just 111.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Nets are 24-16 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn ranks second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.7% as a team from downtown this season. Day’Ron Sharpe leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 124-106 in the last meeting on Feb. 14. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 25.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Mikal Bridges is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 117.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 110.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Nets: Edmond Sumner: out (personal), Ben Simmons: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .