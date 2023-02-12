Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Randle averaging 8.6.

The Nets are 6-6 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn has a 7-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 28 the Nets won 122-115 led by 32 points from Kyrie Irving, while Jalen Brunson scored 26 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 24.9 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 28.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for New York.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 13 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 116.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb).

Nets: Seth Curry: out (adductor).

