Oklahoma City plays Brooklyn, aims for 4th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (39-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Thunder face Brooklyn.

The Thunder are 20-15 on their home court. Oklahoma City has an 18-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets are 20-17 in road games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game led by Mikal Bridges averaging 2.6.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the Nets 112-102 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 28 points, and Seth Curry led the Nets with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is scoring 16.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 58.3% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Nicolas Claxton is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Nets. Bridges is averaging 25.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (rest).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .