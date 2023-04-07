Orlando travels to Brooklyn for conference matchup

Orlando Magic (34-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (44-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference play.

The Nets are 29-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 10-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic are 20-30 in conference play. Orlando is 5-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 26 the Magic won 119-106 led by 21 points from Cole Anthony, while Bridges scored 44 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 20.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Franz Wagner is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (wrist), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hip), Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (abductor), Paolo Banchero: day to day (back).

