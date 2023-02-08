Brooklyn hosts Chicago after Thomas’ 43-point performance

Chicago Bulls (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Chicago Bulls after Cameron Thomas scored 43 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets are 22-11 in conference games. Brooklyn is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 39.2% from deep, led by Day’Ron Sharpe shooting 80.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulls have gone 20-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.7.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 121-112 on Jan. 5. Patrick Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Nets. Nicolas Claxton is averaging 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Yuta Watanabe: out (back), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (coach’s decision), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (coach’s decision).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (hip), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .