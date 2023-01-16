San Antonio hosts Brooklyn, looks to end home slide

Brooklyn Nets (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-31, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Brooklyn.

The Spurs have gone 8-16 in home games. San Antonio ranks eighth in the NBA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.5 offensive boards.

The Nets are 14-8 in road games. Brooklyn is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points per game and is shooting 50.8%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 139-103 on Jan. 3. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Irving is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 25.6 points and 4.8 assists. Kevin Durant is averaging 24.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 117.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.9 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Doug McDermott: out (back).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Ben Simmons: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .