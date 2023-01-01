Durant and the Nets face the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (12-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Nets have gone 12-5 at home. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 5.8.

The Spurs are 5-11 on the road. San Antonio has a 7-17 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 27.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 59.0% over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 21.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 10-0, averaging 122.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 116.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (knee).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .