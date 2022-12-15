Raptors face the Nets on 3-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (17-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup with Brooklyn after losing three straight games.

The Raptors have gone 1-5 against division opponents. Toronto is fifth in the NBA with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Boucher averaging 2.2 offensive boards.

The Nets have gone 13-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 6.4.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nets won 114-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 18 points, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 19.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES:

Nets: Royce O’Neale: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .