Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Toronto

Brooklyn Nets (8-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Raptors -2; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He’s sixth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 1-2 against division opponents. Toronto has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 2-1 against the rest of the division. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Durant averaging 3.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 109-105 on Oct. 21. Kyrie Irving scored 30 points to help lead the Nets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Royce O’Neale averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Durant is shooting 53.4% and averaging 29.8 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Justin Champagnie: out (back), Dalano Banton: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Scottie Barnes: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Nets: Yuta Watanabe: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

