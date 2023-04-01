Utah visits Brooklyn after Bridges’ 42-point outing

Utah Jazz (36-41, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn faces the Utah Jazz after Mikal Bridges scored 42 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 124-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Nets are 21-16 in home games. Brooklyn is 20-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jazz are 14-25 on the road. Utah is third in the Western Conference with 45.7 rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 8.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 117-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Markkanen is averaging 25.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 49.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (hand), Rudy Gay: day to day (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .