Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Brooklyn

Washington Wizards (24-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (31-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Nets -2; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Wizards face Brooklyn.

The Nets are 21-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the NBA with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.9.

The Wizards are 13-15 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 8.7.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Nets defeated the Wizards 112-100 in their last meeting on Dec. 13. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 30 points, and Will Barton led the Wizards with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Porzingis is shooting 47.3% and averaging 22.2 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Wizards: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kevin Durant: out (knee), T.J. Warren: day to day (shin), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .