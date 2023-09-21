Champions League
Airbnb fake listings
UAW strike
Alan Williams resigns
Kraft Singles recall
U.S. News

Prosecutors seek life in prison for man who opened fire on New York City subway train, injuring 10

By Associated Press
 
Share

Federal prosecutors have recommended life sentences for the man who opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway train last year, injuring 10 people.

In a memo addressed to leading Judge William F. Kuntz II on Wednesday, prosecutors said there was overwhelming evidence that shows Frank James intended to kill. They asked for him to be sentenced to 10 concurrent life sentences as well as 120 months’ imprisonment.

“Sentencing the defendant to life in prison is the only sentence that will ensure he never harms the public again,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace wrote.

James’ defense lawyers, however, asked that he receive an 18-year prison sentence, insisting he was and still is severely mentally ill.

Other news
FILE - In this image made from video provided by the Utah State Courts, Jodi Hildebrandt is seen during a virtual court appearance, Sept. 8, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke were charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse after their arrests on Aug. 30 at Hildebrandt's house in the southern Utah city of Ivins. They remain jailed without bail. A 12-year-old boy said Hildebrandt used ropes to tie him up, according to search warrants made public this week. Hildebrandt's attorney was out of the office on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and not available to comment on the boy's allegations. (Utah State Courts via AP, File)
Son of Utah woman who gave online parenting advice says therapist tied him up with ropes
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman speaks during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's training facility in Independence, Ohio, Friday, July 30, 2021. In the aftermath of body-cam footage of Altman's arrest going public, the Cavaliers issued a new statement about the president of basketball operations, who was charged with driving while impaired. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
Body camera footage shows Cavs exec Altman being told he nearly caused accident before OVI arrest
Eric Simmons, left, and Demetrius Smith, who were found innocent after spending years in prison for crimes they did not commit in Maryland, testify before state lawmakers for legislation to address how the wrongly incarcerated should be compensated by the state during a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Annapolis, Md. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, a Maryland board approved more than $340,000 for a settlement to compensate Smith, who was wrongly convicted of murder and assault in two separate cases and spent more than five years in prison. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Maryland apologizes to man wrongly convicted of murder, agrees to $340K payment for years in prison

“After decades of persistently seeking, but never receiving, appropriate mental health care, Mr. James wrought unspeakable horror on innocent subway riders, each entirely blameless for his struggles. His actions were inexcusable, and he does not justify or minimize them,” wrote his lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, in a court document. “But,” she added, “Mr. James is not evil. He is very, very ill.”

In January, James pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges for the attack carried out during the height of an early morning commute on April 12, 2022.

Dressed as a maintenance worker, James fired a semi-automatic pistol about 32 times after setting off smoke grenades — wounding 10 victims as the train pulled into a station in Sunset Park. James then fled in the haze and chaos, setting off a 30-hour citywide manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.

“The fact that no one was killed by the defendant’s 32 gunshots can only be described as luck as opposed to the defendant’s intentional choice,” Peace wrote.

James is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28.