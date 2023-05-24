High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|15
|.622
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|20
|19
|.500
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|19
|.526
|3½
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|20
|.486
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|20
|.486
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|24
|.351
|9
___
|Sunday's Games
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2, 1st game
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 0, 2nd game
Wilmington 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game
Wilmington 8, Jersey Shore 1, 2nd game
Asheville 10, Greensboro 9
Hickory 8, Rome 7
Aberdeen 6, Winston-Salem 1
Greenville 12, Bowling Green 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 3
Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0
Greesboro 10, Bowling Greeen 6
Greenville 9, Rome 0
Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 3
|Wednesday's Games
Asheville at Hickory, 11 a.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 11:05 a.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, noon
Greenville at Rome, 2, 5 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2, 5:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.