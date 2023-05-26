AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2517.595
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2220.5243
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2019.513
Wilmington (Washington)2120.512
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1922.463
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1722.436

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2416.600
Greenville (Boston)2220.5243
Rome (Atlanta)2121.5004
Asheville (Houston)1921.4755
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1921.4755
Hickory (Texas)1525.3759

___

Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2

Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8

Greenville 6, Rome 2

Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2

Friday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

