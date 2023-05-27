May 27, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|20
|.535
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|20
|.535
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|22
|.488
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|16
|25
|.390
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2
Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8
Greenville 6, Rome 2
Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1
Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2
|Friday's Games
Greesboro 4, Bowling Greeen 3
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 2
Greenville 2, Rome 1
Hickory 9, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 2
Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.