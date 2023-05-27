AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 27, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2617.605
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2320.5353
Wilmington (Washington)2121.500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2020.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)2022.476
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1822.450

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2417.585
Greenville (Boston)2320.5352
Rome (Atlanta)2122.4884
Asheville (Houston)1922.4635
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1922.4635
Hickory (Texas)1625.3908

Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2

Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8

Greenville 6, Rome 2

Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1

Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2

Friday's Games

Greesboro 4, Bowling Greeen 3

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 2

Greenville 2, Rome 1

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Brooklyn 3, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

