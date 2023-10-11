Israel-Hamas war
Salman Rushdie memoir
Mary Lou Retton illness
Jada Pinkett Smith
104-year-old skydiver dies
Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson still not practicing with shoulder injury; status for Sunday’s game unclear

FILE 0 Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday's game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland's game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE 0 Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland’s game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
FILE- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday's game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland's game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
2 of 4 | 

FILE- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland’s game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 of 4 | 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, shakes hands with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 28-3. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
4 of 4 | 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, shakes hands with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 28-3. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against unbeaten San Francisco in question.

Watson, who sat out Cleveland’s game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder.

He had been expected to return this week following the team’s bye, but has been kept out of two practices.

Watson did not do his normal Wednesday availability with reporters before practice. He was briefly in the locker room before grabbing a couple of items and leaving.

Other news
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) gestures after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Rams’ Cooper Kupp among best bets to score in Week 6 of NFL season
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams forces of humble by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Broncos aim to end 15-game losing streak to Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reacts during a news conference following an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Chiefs looking for 16th straight win over Broncos when they meet Thursday night

The Browns have repeatedly said Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound.

Watson got hurt on a running play in a Sept. 24 win over Tennessee. The team expected him to play the next week against the Ravens, but he couldn’t throw more than a few yards and was ruled out just before kickoff.

If Watson can’t play against the 49ers (5-0), P.J. Walker, who has made seven starts in three seasons as Carolina’s backup, is a potential option. Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Walker is now the backup.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his NFL debut before the bye week and was roughed up by the Ravens, who intercepted him three times and sacked him four times in a 28-3 rout.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl