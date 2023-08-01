Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson to sit out Hall of Fame game between Browns and Jets

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson to sit out Hall of Fame game between Browns and Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets a kid during a practice session at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answers a question during a news conference at an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answers a question during a news conference at an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS
 
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — While Aaron Rodgers watches his first game with the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson will be on the opposite sideline.

Rodgers is sitting out Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Cleveland Browns, who will also keep Watson out of the NFL’s first exhibition game of 2023.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland last season, will start against the Jets and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time.

Jets coach Robert Saleh had already announced Rodgers wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

It’s not yet clear when Rodgers will make his debut in green and white.

Stefanski said he’s eager to see Mond, who is competing with Thompson-Robinson for a roster spot. It’s possible one of them winds up on the practice squad.

“Kellen’s done a great job,” Stefanski said. “There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. I’ve been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen’s excited about the opportunity.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl