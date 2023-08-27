Jacksonville hate crime shooting
Prigozhin confirmed dead
Florida state of emergency
NASCAR’s Ryan Preece recovering
Bob Barker dies at 99
Sports

Browns add backfield depth, acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. in trade from Patriots for T Wheatley

FILE - New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Looking to bolster their backfield depth, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Strong Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in a trade with the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

FILE - New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Looking to bolster their backfield depth, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Strong Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in a trade with the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

By TOM WITHERS
 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England.

Cleveland made the move two days before NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong, who played at South Dakota State, appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He gained 100 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown, adding seven catches for 42 yards.

Other news
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Deshaun Watson leads the Browns to a pair of TDs in a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs looks to pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Browns trade backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Aaron Rodgers tops this year’s list of NFL players who switched teams for 2023

With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who for a career-high 1,525 yards last season.

The Browns recently signed running back Jordan Wilkins, who had one carry, a fumble and a bad exchange with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s exhibition loss at Kansas City.

Cleveland’s running back room has been in flux since the team decided not to re-sign Kareem Hunt during the off-season and D’Ernest Johnson signed as a free agent with Jacksonville.

Wheatley wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot with Cleveland. He’s been supplanted on the depth chart by rookie Dawand Jones, who has had a solid training camp and preseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl