FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
Sports

Marcelo Brozovic becomes the latest player leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr

Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, right, clears the ball in front Manchester City's Phil Foden during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
1 of 2 | 

Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic, right, clears the ball in front Manchester City’s Phil Foden during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic attends a training session ahead of Sunday's Nations League final against Spain, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Croatia’s Marcelo Brozovic attends a training session ahead of Sunday’s Nations League final against Spain, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the latest elite player taking advantage of the Saudi Arabian league’s riches by joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The move means Brozovic will go from having played in the Champions League final in his last match with Inter Milan — as team captain — to a league that is just starting to emerge on the international stage.

“Everyone wanted him. He wanted only us,” Al-Nassr said in a tweet announcing Brozovic’s arrival Monday.

Other news
Norway's Ada Hegerberg controls the ball during the Women Euro 2022 group A soccer match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Hegerberg seeks to emulate Messi and win World Cup to sate unfulfilled career with Norway
Ada Hegerberg has often been described as the Lionel Messi of women’s soccer because of her scoring feats.
FILE - Former Aston Villa's head coach Steven Gerrard reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Sept. 3, 2022. Saudi Arabia has landed another soccer icon after Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was hired as manager of Al Ettifaq on Monday, July 3, 2023. The former England captain is the latest star name to be lured to the oil-rich kingdom as it embarks on an ever-expanding recruitment drive. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Saudi Arabia lures another soccer star as Steven Gerrard agrees to manage Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Arabia has landed another soccer icon after Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was hired as manager of Al-Ettifaq.
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Newcastle's then coach Rafael Benitez smiles prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London. Rafa Benitez has been officially introduced as Celta Vigo’s new coach. He says he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
Rafa Benítez says he had more than 20 offers before taking coaching job with Celta Vigo
Rafa Benítez has been introduced as Celta Vigo coach. He says he accepted the Spanish club’s offer because he wanted to be back in a top league and closer to home.
FILE - Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
75-year-old Roy Hodgson signs a 1-year contract to manage Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Roy Hodgson was rewarded for saving Crystal Palace from relegation last season with a one-year contract to manage the Premier League club.

Media reports said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($20 million) and that Brozovic has agreed to a three-year deal worth more than 25 million euros (nearly $30 million) per season.

Inter could use the money from the sale to help it re-purchase Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December with a deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.

More recently, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibali and Edouard Mendy have also moved to the Saudi Arabian league.

Al-Nassr also announced Nike as its new uniform sponsor for next season, with the club to start wearing the swoosh during a tour of Japan at the end of the month.

The 30-year-old Brozovic is a versatile midfielder who spent the last nine seasons at Inter.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports