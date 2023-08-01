FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
Sports

New England’s Arena on leave following allegations of inappropriate remarks

 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena was placed on leave while Major League Soccer investigates allegations that he made “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the team announced Tuesday.

It was not known publicly what Arena, 71, is alleged to have said.

Arena has been a major name in MLS and American soccer for much of the past 30 years. He coached the U.S. men’s national team in two separate stints, from 1998-2006 and in 2016-17. He has coached at D.C. United where he won the MLS championship in 1996 and 1997, the New York Red Bulls and the Los Angeles Galaxy, where he won league titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Arena is in his fifth season with the Revolution.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer