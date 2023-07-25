FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons

By JIMMY GOLEN
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has retired.

The five-time Selke Trophy winner announced Tuesday that he will not return for a 20th season with the only team he has ever played for. The Bruins captain said he is leaving with no regrets.

Bergeron led Boston to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins set a record last season with the most points and wins in NHL history, but they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Bruce Cassidy has won the Stanley Cup as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. The triumph comes nearly two decades since he was fired from his first NHL job with the Washington Capitals.

Bergeron has 427 goals and 613 assists in 19 seasons — all with the Bruins, who selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft. Since then, he has established himself as the league’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, winning the Selke for a record fifth time last season as the league’s best two-way forward.

