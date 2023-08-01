Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Swayman is awarded $3.475 million in arbitration, while the Bruins avoid a hearing with Frederic

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded $3.475 million through arbitration on a contract for next season, the team announced.

The ruling was handed down Tuesday after Swayman and the team had a hearing Sunday. The Bruins chose a one-year contract instead of two.

Swayman, 24, is again expected to share duties in net with reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goalie Linus Ullmark. The two shared the William Jennings Trophy this past season for leading the NHL in goals-against average, as the Bruins set league records for wins and points.

Swayman became the second goalie this offseason to reach an arbitration hearing. Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov was the first and was awarded $3.55 million on a one-year deal.

The Bruins avoided arbitration with depth forward Trent Frederic, signing him to a two-year deal worth $4.6 million. Frederic, 25, will count $2.3 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

Swayman and Frederic are two young players staying with Boston, in the aftermath of longtime center Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement.

