Bruins bring back Milan Lucic among their bargain shopping in NHL free agency

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Bruins bring back Milan Lucic among their bargain shopping in NHL free agency

FILE - Boston Bruins' Milan Lucic is congratulated after a Boston goal against the Dallas Stars during an NHL hockey game in Boston on Feb. 10, 2015. The Bruins brought back 2011 Stanley Cup winner Lucic as part of their bargain shopping in NHL free agency. Boston signed Lucic, fellow winger James van Riemsdyk and 2020 Cup-champion defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to contracts for next season. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
BOSTON (AP) — Milan Lucic is back with the Boston Bruins, grinning ear to ear while wearing a hat of the team he won the Stanley Cup with more than a decade ago.

Lucic returned to the Bruins just after the opening of NHL free agency Saturday, one of several players signed to bargain contracts. The 2011 Cup champion got a $1 million deal with $500,000 more possible in performance-based incentives as part of an emotional rendezvous.

“It’s a place that’s close and dear to my heart,” said Lucic, now 35, who played his first eight NHL seasons with Boston. “It feels like I’m going home.”

Also signed to contracts next season were winger James van Riemsdyk ($1 million) and 2020 Cup-winning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk ($1.05 million). Former Seattle forward Morgan Geekie signed for $4 million over two years and Patrick Brown for $1.6 million over two years.

“We did a lot of the things that we set out to do in addressing the depth overall of our club,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “We have plenty of opportunity for younger kids to come in and take their place if they earn it, but we’ve also complemented the group with players we felt we needed to fill some holes.”

The salary cap-strapped Bruins lost defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton in free agency and essentially closed the door on bringing back key trade deadline pickup Tyler Bertuzzi. Boston earlier in the week traded Taylor Hall to Chicago to clear space.

That might ultimately go to captain Patrice Bergeron and fellow veteran center David Krejci, who have yet to decide if they’re coming back for another season.

“(Krejci has) been pretty consistent in saying that if he’s playing the NHL, he’s playing for Boston,” Sweeney said. “And Patrice has been very consistent saying he’s going to take all the time he needs to make the best decision for him and his family.”

The Bruins are coming off setting shootout-era league records for wins and points in a regular season and losing in the first round of the playoffs in seven games to eventual East champion Florida.

“The core guys here have taken to heart that they feel like we had a historic regular season, but we had a failure in the playoffs,” Sweeney said. “We have to learn and grow.”

The Bruins still also need to figure out a new contract for restricted free agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who split time last season with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

“He’s been very consistent about where he wants to play hockey,” Sweeney said. “I don’t see why he wouldn’t be playing hockey here now and moving forward for a long time. This is a really good young goaltender. We are excited about having him and Linus.”

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports