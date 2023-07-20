Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain

FILE - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's first goal by penalty during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side’s first goal by penalty during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United.

The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals with 54 assists in 185 games since joining United in 2020 from Sporting Lisbon.

Other news
US soccer player Timothy Weah, front, waves as he arrives for fitness tests at the Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. in Turin, Italy, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)
United States winger Tim Weah ready for the challenge of replacing Juan Cuadrado at Juventus
United States winger Tim Weah has a lot to live up to after joining Juventus from Lille. Not only is he the son of one of the top players to have plied his trade in Italian soccer but the 23-year-old will have to replace Juan Cuadrado.
FILE - Ukraine's heavyweight boxing champion and title defender Oleksandr Usyk attends a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, July 10, 2023, ahead of his fight against Britain's Daniel Dubois. Ukrainian soccer club Polissya Zhytomyr said Thursday July 20, 2023, it has signed unbeaten heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to play for the team for one season. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk signs for Ukrainian soccer club Polissya for one season
Ukrainian soccer club Polissya Zhytomyr’s latest signing packs a real punch. Polissya says unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk will play for the top-tier team for one season after impressing in training.
FILE - Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana trains during a media day ahead of the Champions League soccer final, at the Suning training center, in Appiano Gentile, northern Italy, June 5, 2023. Manchester United completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) on Thursday July 20, 2023, reuniting Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Man United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million
Manchester United has completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) to reunite manager Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax.
Australia's Mary Fowler, right, vies for the ball with Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Fowler makes her Women’s World Cup debut on a significant night for the Australian and Irish teams
So much was happening when Mary Fowler made her Women’s World Cup debut in Australia’s opening 1-0 win over Ireland.

Harry Maguire tweeted Sunday that he was no longer captain of United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The central defender made just eight league starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, the 28-year-old Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and had been widely expected to be given the permanent role. He featured in all but one of the team’s league fixtures as United finished third to return to the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

The squad arrived in the United States on Thursday for a 12-day tour, though Ten Hag will be without midfielder Fred who has remained in England because of personal reasons.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports