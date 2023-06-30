People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Rockies activate Kris Bryant after a month on the injured list with a left heel bruise

By JACK MAGRUDER
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Colorado activated Kris Bryant before the Rockies’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, a month after the outfielder was placed on the injured list with a left heel bruise.

Bryant was scheduled to start in right field and hit second.

“I’m really excited,” Bryant said. “It’s never fun when you’re not playing, but I feel like we did some good work. All things considered, I feel like I’m in a better place than what I expected.”

The 32-year-old Bryant is hitting .263 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was 1 for 4 with a walk in his one rehab game at Albuquerque on Wednesday.

“It’s good to have ‘KB’ back in there,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He’s a presence. He gives you a really good at-bat. He takes a lot of pressure off the guys. Hopefully he can jump right in and contribute.”

Bryant will have no initial restrictions, Black said.

“We’ll see how he’s going, but as long as he feels good and it makes sense to keep him going, we’re going to keep him going,” Black said.

Bryant played only 42 games in his first season with Colorado in 2022, after signing a seven-year, $182 million free agent contract. He missed most of last season with plantar fasciitis.

The Rockies designated catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment Friday and also promoted Ty Blach from Albuquerque to replace Matt Carasiti, who was placed open the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports