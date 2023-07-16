Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Phillies’ Harper ends career-high homerless drought at 166 plate appearances

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run against San Diego Padres' Ryan Weathers during the fourth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper ended the longest homerless streak of his major league career at 166 plate appearances when he hit a solo drive for the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Harper connected on a curveball from left-hander Ryan Weathers, tying the score 1-1 in the fourth inning. The ball was caught barehanded in the Philadelphia bullpen in center field by closer Craig Kimbrel.

It was the fourth homer of the season for Harper, who made his season debut May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The home run was Harper’s first since May 25 at Atlanta against Dylan Dodd.

Harper has been limited to batting this season. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Friday’s game that Harper could be back in the field for the first time since April 2022, playing first base instead of his customary outfield position, but then said afterward that Harper would not play first against San Diego.

Harper, 30, is in the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports