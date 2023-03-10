Tom Brady-less Buccaneers looking to get younger and faster

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, DE William Gholston, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, QB Blaine Gabbert, TE Kyle Rudolph, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, G Aaron Stinnie, T Josh Wells, RB Giovani Bernard, S Keanu Neal, WR Breshad Perriman, DE Patrick O’Connor, DE Carl Nassib, CB Logan Ryan, DE Genard Avery, DT Deadrin Senat, CB Jamel Dean, S Mike Edwards, LB Anthony Nelson, WR Scotty Miller.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Cam Gill

NEEDS: Tom Brady’s retirement leaves the Bucs with one quarterback under contract for next season, third-year pro Kyle Trask. An extremely tight salary cap situation doesn’t provide general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles much flexibility to pursue a proven replacement for Brady while also retaining key defensive components such as David, Dean, Murphy-Bunting and Edwards, who figure to attract attention from other teams in free agency. There’s still a lot of maneuvering to do to get under the salary cap. Once that’s done, the emphasis will be on getting younger and faster. Licht and Bowles are confident the Bucs can do that while remaining competitive.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $ 47 million over the cap.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL