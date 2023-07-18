Settling on Tom Brady’s successor will be Buccaneers’ top priority in training camp
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-10)
CAMP SITE: Tampa, Florida
KEY ADDITIONS: QB Baker Mayfield, G Matt Feiler, DL Greg Gaines, S Ryan Neal, RB Chase Edmonds, DL Calijah Kancey.
KEY LOSSES: QB Tom Brady, T Donovan Smith, G Shaq Mason, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Cameron Brate, WR Julio Jones, K Ryan Succop, S Ryan Logan, RB Giovani Bernard.
KEY STORYLINES: Brady retired after last season’s first-round playoff loss, and the competition between Mayfield and third-year pro Kyle Trask to become the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s successor will extend into training camp. Second-year coach Todd Bowles also faces the task of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that wasn’t as reliable as usual in Brady’s final season.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +7500
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL