FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Settling on Tom Brady’s successor will be Buccaneers’ top priority in training camp

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during an NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. The competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady is extending into training camp. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL's least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles’ sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-10)

CAMP SITE: Tampa, Florida

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Baker Mayfield, G Matt Feiler, DL Greg Gaines, S Ryan Neal, RB Chase Edmonds, DL Calijah Kancey.

KEY LOSSES: QB Tom Brady, T Donovan Smith, G Shaq Mason, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Cameron Brate, WR Julio Jones, K Ryan Succop, S Ryan Logan, RB Giovani Bernard.

Other news
FILE - Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds a Super Bowl trophy, between others the team previously had won, during a rally in Boston to celebrate the team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Feb. 7, 2017. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying retirement while staying busy. He’s preparing for his new 2024 broadcasting gig at Fox Sports, is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and is focusing on his apparel and wellness brands. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
Tom Brady may be really done playing football now, but his discipline and drive endure. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying retirement while staying busy.

KEY STORYLINES: Brady retired after last season’s first-round playoff loss, and the competition between Mayfield and third-year pro Kyle Trask to become the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s successor will extend into training camp. Second-year coach Todd Bowles also faces the task of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that wasn’t as reliable as usual in Brady’s final season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +7500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL