Cardinals put two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker on injured reserve after hamstring injury
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FILE - Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) intercepts a pass against Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Baker was one of the rare bright spots on Arizona last season when he earned his fifth Pro Bowl berth in six seasons, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
FILE - Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) intercepts a pass against Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Baker was one of the rare bright spots on Arizona last season when he earned his fifth Pro Bowl berth in six seasons, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) intercepts a pass against Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. Baker was one of the rare bright spots on Arizona last season when he earned his fifth Pro Bowl berth in six seasons, (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker has been placed on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered last week during practice, adding more adversity for the winless Arizona Cardinals.
Baker was inactive for the Cardinals on Sunday during a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants. The Cardinals blew a 21-point, third-quarter lead in the game, which was the biggest collapse for the franchise since 2011.
Baker — a team captain — will miss at least the next four games.
The Cardinals are already without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from an ACL injury in his right knee suffered last season. He won’t return until at least Week 5.
Baker has been a productive and durable player for the Cardinals over the past seven seasons and is known for his physicality despite a relatively small stature at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds. He had 111 tackles and two interceptions last season.
After putting Baker on injured reserve, the Cardinals signed safety Qwuantrezz Knight from the 49ers practice squad and put him on the active roster.
___
AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL