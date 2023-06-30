People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Missouri governor signs off on I-70 expansion and $52B state budget

FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a close to $52 billion state budget, which includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending lawmakers wanted.

Explaining $555 million in cuts to the spending plan legislators passed in May, the Republican governor said the budget was close to $1.7 billion more than what he recommended in January.

“Missouri’s economy is strong,” Parson said in a statement. “Our revenues are up, businesses are growing and investing, and we maintain a historic revenue surplus, but we must not spend just for the sake of spending.”

As part of a $2.8 billion plan, I-70 will be expanded to three lanes across Missouri — from suburban St. Louis to suburban Kansas City.

“This budget addresses the big issues that concern Missourians,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Lincoln Hough said in a statement. “They are talking about the roads they drive on, the jobs they have and the jobs they want, caring for the aging generations and providing education and a future for the children of Missouri.”

Lawmakers also packed in funding for pre-K education and childcare, which influential business groups have said will allow parents and guardians to work, hopefully easing Missouri’s workforce shortage.

Legislators set aside $78 million for childcare subsidies and another $56 million to expand access to pre-K, which Parson also had requested. Public K-12 schools will get $3.6 billion in primary funding, as well as the minimum amount required to provide busing to all students.

Public colleges and universities will get a 7% funding hike. But Parson cut $16 million lawmakers set aside to reward colleges for good performance.

The governor approved a grant program to ensure K-12 teachers make at least $38,000 a year. Previously, the state asked local schools to chip in 30% of the cost to raise teacher pay to that minimum. Beginning in July, the state will foot the bill to hike pay to that level.

Other major programs in the upcoming budget include $172 million to raise pay for workers who care for people with developmental disabilities, as well as nearly $33 million to hire 134 more staffers in the overworked state Children’s Division. Missouri State Highway Patrol officers are set to get an 11% raise as part of a strategy to attract more recruits; lawmakers originally planned for a 20% raise, but Parson pared that down.