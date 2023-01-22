Panthers interview Bills offensive coordinator Dorsey

FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on prior to an NFL football game, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers completed a virtual interview on Saturday with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching job, the team said.

Dorsey’s Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Dorsey previously spent seven seasons with the Panthers, including five as the team’s quarterbacks coach, helping Cam Newton win MVP honors in 2015 and Carolina win the NFC championship.

Under Dorsey, the Bills’ offense continued to thrive this season after former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll left to become the New York Giants’ head coach. With Josh Allen under center, Buffalo finished second in the league in offense at 397.6 yards per game and second in scoring at 28.4 points per game.

The Panthers have also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and this season’s interim coach, Steve Wilks, for the job.

The Panthers plan to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, but were forced to postpone in-person interviews with both candidates following the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns the Charlotte Major League Soccer club.

