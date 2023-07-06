Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
No criminal charges in fatal Buffalo fire that killed firefighter who was trapped

FILE - Buffalo firefighters adjust their approach from above at a massive blaze that claimed the life of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno on March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The explosive fire in a Buffalo costume shop where a firefighter became trapped and died has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed, a prosecutor said Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, File)
FILE - A procession escorts fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, who died while battling a massive blaze on March 1, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The explosive fire in a Buffalo costume shop where a firefighter became trapped and died has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed, a prosecutor said Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An explosive fire in a Buffalo costume shop that killed a firefighter who was trapped has been ruled accidental and no criminal charges will be filed, a prosecutor said Thursday.

An investigation found that the March 1 fire began when a blowtorch used on the brick exterior of the three-story building ignited bags of clothing inside, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference.

The fire sparked at least two explosions that knocked firefighters who were outside the building off their feet, and sent smoke and debris billowing into the downtown street. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo described an explosion caught on video as a backdraft, which he said occurs when oxygen is “sucked into the building and then blown back.”

Other news
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered
Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours.
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations.
FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Tribal sovereignty bill falters as Maine lawmakers fail to override governor’s veto
Maine lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill aimed to ensuring more federal laws apply to tribes in the state.

It was after the first explosion and an evacuation order that firefighters determined firefighter Jason Arno, who had issued a mayday call, was missing. Flynn said firefighters went back in and found him trapped by a metal clothing rack but could not free him before a second explosion forced them back out of the building.

“A clothing rack must have fallen on top of him,” Flynn said, “and his foot and leg got tied in to the metal rod on a clothing rack and he was stuck and they couldn’t get him out.”

His body was recovered about 3 1/2 hours after the fire was reported. He died of smoke inhalation and burns, Flynn said.

Arno, 37, had been married over the summer and had a 3-year-old daughter. He had been with the fire department for three years.

Investigators determined that the contractors using the blowtorch had used a metal shovel to direct the flame away from a plywood door but that a spark likely traveled underneath the door and ignited clothing, Flynn said. In ruling out criminal charges, the prosecutor said there was no evidence the workers had disregarded the potential danger of using the blowtorch to melt snow and ice from the sidewalk and building before beginning masonry work.

“It’s stupid but not criminal,” he said.

The building, empty except for the costume shop, had been purchased four months earlier by former U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs.