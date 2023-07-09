FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Buggy driver, 2 teens seriously injured in Pennsylvania crash involving minivan

 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A man and two teenagers riding in a buggy pulled by a horse were seriously injured in a crash with a minivan over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Centre County say the minivan struck the rear of the buggy on a road in Walker Township near Bellefonte shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the occupants of the buggy are believed to have suffered “major injuries” as the 50-year-old man driving and a 14-year-old youth were flown to Williamsport Hospital and a 15-year-old youth was taken by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Police said a 75-year-old woman in the minivan had a minor injury while the 80-year-old man driving and a 9-year-old girl who was a passenger were uninjured. But the driver was also taken to the medical center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.