Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT beats Canada
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele nominated for re-election despite constitutional questions

FILE- Newly-elected president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele addresses his supporters, in San Salvador, El Salvador on Feb. 3, 2019. Bukele was officially nominated by his New Ideas party Sunday, July 9, 2023, to run for reelection next year, brushing aside objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say El Salvador’s constitution prohibits his candidacy. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
FILE- Newly-elected president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele addresses his supporters, in San Salvador, El Salvador on Feb. 3, 2019. Bukele was officially nominated by his New Ideas party Sunday, July 9, 2023, to run for reelection next year, brushing aside objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say El Salvador’s constitution prohibits his candidacy. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

FILE - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is illuminated by a stage spotlight during the Central American and Caribbean Games opening ceremony, at the newly remodeled Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23, 2023. Bukele was officially nominated by his New Ideas party Sunday, July 9, to run for reelection next year, brushing aside objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say El Salvador’s constitution prohibits his candidacy. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
FILE - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is illuminated by a stage spotlight during the Central American and Caribbean Games opening ceremony, at the newly remodeled Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23, 2023. Bukele was officially nominated by his New Ideas party Sunday, July 9, to run for reelection next year, brushing aside objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say El Salvador’s constitution prohibits his candidacy. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — President Nayib Bukele was officially nominated by his New Ideas party Sunday to run for reelection next year, brushing aside objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say El Salvador’s constitution prohibits his candidacy.

New Ideas also announced that current Vice President Felix Ulloa would run for reelection in the ballot scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024.

Bukele is highly popular among Salvadorans because of his harsh crackdown on street gangs, but he is considered controversial internationally. He announced in September that he planned to seek a second five-year term.

That came after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, handpicked by his supporters in Congress, ruled in 2021 that his candidacy for reelection was permitted and ordered the electoral court to allow it.

Constitutional lawyers maintain that Bukele’s candidacy would violate at least four articles of the constitution, including Article 154, which states: “The presidential term will be five years and will begin and end on June 1, without the person who has held the presidency being able to continue in their functions even one more day.”

But Ulloa, who is a well-known lawyer, said Bukele just has to ask Congress for a leave of absence by Dec. 1 in order to be able to run again.

True to his populist form, Bukele depicted the announcement as a blow to financier and philanthropist George Soros.

“The Soros media say that Salvadorans can’t decide for themselves,” Bukele wrote on Twitter, his favorite medium. “But the greatest party in history spoke today, and on February 4th, 2024, the Salvadoran people will have the last word.”

While constitutional bans on reelection were once common in Latin America — where some countries have a history of “caudillo” strongmen perpetuating themselves in power — those term limits have been removed, overturned or ignored in a number of cases, including Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia.

Bukele, who maintains approval ratings above 80%, has led a crackdown on the country’s powerful street gangs that has landed more than 60,000 people in jail on suspicion of gang ties.

Despite suspending some fundamental rights for more than a year, the measures have been widely popular. Communities that lived under the constant extortion and violence of the gangs are returning to life.

But there have been thousands of complaints of rights violations, and obervers say many young men appear to have been rounded up simply because of their appearance, or where they live.