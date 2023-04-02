Hoffenheim beats Bremen to ease pressure on Matarazzo

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammate Ihlas Bebou after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, in Bremen, Germany, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo picked up his second consecutive win on Sunday as Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to ease away from the Bundesliga’s relegation zone.

New Jersey-born Matarazzo lost his first five games in charge after taking over at Hoffenheim in February but wins over Hertha Berlin and now Bremen have eased some of the pressure, even if Hoffenheim was fortunate to cling on for the latest win.

All three goals resulted from headers — and some poor marking. Hoffenheim scored twice in two minutes early in the second half when first Andrej Kramarić, then Christoph Baumgartner were left unmarked to head in crosses.

Bremen substitute Amos Pieper headed in at a free kick less than a minute after coming into the game to set up a tense finish. Bremen hit the post in stoppage time and then was awarded a penalty, only for the call to be overturned on video review because of an offside in the buildup.

Hoffenheim is 15th in the 18-team league but is now three points clear of the relegation playoff spot, occupied by Hertha, and four clear of the automatic relegation places, where Schalke and Stuttgart sit. Bremen is 11th in its first season back in the Bundesliga after promotion.

COLOGNE HOLDS GLADBACH

Cologne held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga’s other game Sunday in the first match for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin made two key saves for Gladbach near the end of the first half. Dropping points further dents 10th-place Gladbach’s already-slim hopes of qualifying for European competition, and a point helps 13th-place Cologne edge away from the risk of relegation.

Cologne is without a win in six Bundesliga games and has scored just once in that time, while Gladbach has not won any of its five games since stunning champion Bayern Munich 3-2 on Feb. 18.

Cologne said Wednesday it had been banned by FIFA from registering new players in the next two transfer windows following a dispute over signing a 17-year-old forward. Cologne said it had been accused of inducing the player to break a contract with his old club in Slovenia, something the German team denies. Cologne plans to appeal.

